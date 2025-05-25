F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Lando Norris took the all-important pole position for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, smashing the circuit's lap record in Saturday's qualifying session.
He's joined on the front row by hometown boy and last year's winner Charles Leclerc, with the pair followed closely by Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Those three drivers are overwhelmingly likely to define the race, with this year marking 40 years since a driver starting outside the front three won a dry race in the Principality.
There are some shifts lower down the field though, with multiple drivers affected by penalties. The highest profile driver affected is Lewis Hamilton, who drops from fourth to seventh for impeding Max Verstappen on a push lap after receiving an inaccurate radio message.
Ollie Bearman dropped to the back of the grid from 17th thanks to a ten-place penalty picked up in practice for overtaking under a red flag, the largest penalty handed out so far in the weekend.
Lance Stroll, meanwhile, was penalised twice – being handed a one-place penalty for an incident in practice that left Charles Leclerc without a front wing, before having a three-place demotion pinned to him for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying.
Those penalties, combined with the larger one for Bearman, see Stroll drop from the 19th place he earned in qualifying down to...19th.
Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 2025: Who is on pole at the Monaco Grand Prix?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7
|Lewis Hamilton*
|Ferrari
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|14
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19
|Lance Stroll*
|Aston Martin
|20
|Ollie Bearman*
|Haas
*Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place penalty for impeding Max Verstappen, Lance Stroll was given a one-place penalty for an incident with Charles Leclerc in FP1 and dropped a further three places for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying, and Ollie Bearman was given a ten-place penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.
F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix start times
The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CEST). This means a race start time of 9 am ET in the United States.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|9 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|8 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|7 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|6 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|2 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|11 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|9 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|8 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|3 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|10 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|3 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|4 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|9 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|6:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|10 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|9 PM
How to watch F1 live on TV today
Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN3 in the United States, as well as in Spanish on ESPNDeportes
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in from your respective country.
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
