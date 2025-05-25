close global

F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lando Norris took the all-important pole position for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, smashing the circuit's lap record in Saturday's qualifying session.

He's joined on the front row by hometown boy and last year's winner Charles Leclerc, with the pair followed closely by Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Those three drivers are overwhelmingly likely to define the race, with this year marking 40 years since a driver starting outside the front three won a dry race in the Principality.

There are some shifts lower down the field though, with multiple drivers affected by penalties. The highest profile driver affected is Lewis Hamilton, who drops from fourth to seventh for impeding Max Verstappen on a push lap after receiving an inaccurate radio message.

Ollie Bearman dropped to the back of the grid from 17th thanks to a ten-place penalty picked up in practice for overtaking under a red flag, the largest penalty handed out so far in the weekend.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, was penalised twice – being handed a one-place penalty for an incident in practice that left Charles Leclerc without a front wing, before having a three-place demotion pinned to him for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying.

Those penalties, combined with the larger one for Bearman, see Stroll drop from the 19th place he earned in qualifying down to...19th.

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 2025: Who is on pole at the Monaco Grand Prix?

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Max VerstappenRed Bull
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
7Lewis Hamilton*Ferrari
8Esteban OconHaas
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
10Alex AlbonWilliams
11Carlos SainzWilliams
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
13Nico HulkenbergSauber
14George RussellMercedes
15Kimi AntonelliMercedes
16Gabriel BortoletoSauber
17Pierre GaslyAlpine
18Franco ColapintoAlpine
19Lance Stroll*Aston Martin
20Ollie Bearman*Haas

*Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place penalty for impeding Max Verstappen, Lance Stroll was given a one-place penalty for an incident with Charles Leclerc in FP1 and dropped a further three places for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying, and Ollie Bearman was given a ten-place penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.

F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix start times

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CEST). This means a race start time of 9 am ET in the United States.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 9 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 8 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 7 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6 AM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 2 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 11 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 9 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 8 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 4 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 9 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 6:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9 PM

How to watch F1 live on TV today

Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN3 in the United States, as well as in Spanish on ESPNDeportes

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in from your respective country.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
United KingdomSky Sports
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

