Max Verstappen set for long-awaited media return at Monaco

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen will return to FIA media availability this Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix, after an absence at the last couple of races.

The F1 governing body revealed this week that Verstappen will be paired with Alex Albon and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto for Thursday's press conference on the traditional media day.

The Dutchman will conduct his media duties alongside the Sabuer and Williams stars on Thursday afternoon in Monaco following the morning press conference which will feature Isack Hadjar, Pierre Gasly and home hero Charles Leclerc.

At last year's event in the principality, Leclerc finally broke the 'Monaco curse', delivering an iconic home victory, but after a slow start to the season for Ferrari, a repeat of his 2024 heroics seems unlikely.

Verstappen however could stand a chance at taking home a third Monaco GP victory this weekend if he continues his display of strong form shown in Imola last weekend where he roared back to claim his second win of the campaign.

Verstappen set for FIA return after press conference absence

Ahead of the on-track action in Monte Carlo this weekend, Verstappen will return to the pre-race FIA press conference on Thursday as part of his media duties which he has not fulfilled since last month.

The 27-year-old last featured in a media day press conference at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and before that, attended the season-opening Australian Grand Prix media session back in March.

Having found himself in hot water on multiple occasions as a result of his actions in the FIA press conferences last season, Verstappen's absence was noted by his fans, although he did have a valid reason for his recent absence in Miami.

The Dutchman was not present for any pre-race duties on media day in Miami as he was celebrating the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.

The four-time champion will have to watch his language as he returns to the press conference on Thursday having been punished after the 2024 Singapore GP weekend for using 'inappropriate language' to describe the state of his Red Bull in the FIA event.

