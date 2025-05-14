Max Verstappen confirms Ferrari test under fake name
Max Verstappen has confirmed that he took part in a testing session with Ferrari last weekend.
The Red Bull Formula 1 star was seen behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT at the Nurburgring Nordschleife last week, despite taking steps to avoid his presence being noticed in advance.
Verstappen tested under pseudonym Franz Hermann, while outside photographers were prohibited from the garage as security guards blocked anyone from getting a clear glimpse of the 27-year-old.
However, his own company have now confirmed his attendance after posting an image of Verstappen at the iconic circuit on Instagram with the caption: "Nordschleife last Friday"
Verstappen has driven in virtual racing events in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) before, but he may be eyeing up a real outing in the competition after it was reported he plans to obtain a Nordschleife permit this year.
Verstappen's attention turns to Imola
Verstappen - who runs his own GT3 team, Verstappen.com Racing - will now turn his focus back to the world of F1 as he looks to keep pace in the championship battle.
A disappointing day in Miami on his previous outing saw him come home fourth, thus losing more ground to title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, both of whom finished on the podium.
He heads to Imola for this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 32 points off top spot, with his chances of winning a fifth consecutive championship in significant peril.
His cause hasn't been helped by the lack of any support from his team-mates, with neither Liam Lawson or his replacement Yuki Tsunoda able to challenge at the top of the order.
But while the 64-time race winner may be struggling on the track of late, he did at least have some good news away from it following the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.
