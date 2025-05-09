Max Verstappen takes Ferrari on-track test drive under FAKE name

Images have been released from a test at an iconic track, with Max Verstappen seen out in a Ferrari under an assumed name.

The GT3 test around the famous Nordschleife at the Nurburgring saw the four-time Formula 1 champion completing several laps in a 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

Verstappen took cursory steps to avoid his name getting out there, testing under pseudonym Franz Hermann with that name placed on the side of the Ferrari. However, according to Auto Motor und Sport who were present at the test, it was evident the champion was driving as his real name was visible on his helmet and overalls.

To protect Verstappen’s privacy, no outside photographers were allowed into the garage and the champion was flanked by his own security guards.

Will Verstappen race the Nordschleife?

Verstappen has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life after it was discovered that Verstappen plans to obtain a Nordschleife permit this year.

If these reports turn out to be true, the racing licence allows Verstappen to take part in NLS events such as the iconic 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category and said: “The Nürburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favorite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."

Verstappen runs his own GT3 team - Verstappen.com Racing - and has expanded his team’s racing programme this year into GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance as well as DTM.

Max Verstappen completes a lap at the Nordschleife

