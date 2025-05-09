Max Verstappen takes Ferrari on-track test drive under FAKE name
Max Verstappen takes Ferrari on-track test drive under FAKE name
Images have been released from a test at an iconic track, with Max Verstappen seen out in a Ferrari under an assumed name.
The GT3 test around the famous Nordschleife at the Nurburgring saw the four-time Formula 1 champion completing several laps in a 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.
Verstappen took cursory steps to avoid his name getting out there, testing under pseudonym Franz Hermann with that name placed on the side of the Ferrari. However, according to Auto Motor und Sport who were present at the test, it was evident the champion was driving as his real name was visible on his helmet and overalls.
To protect Verstappen’s privacy, no outside photographers were allowed into the garage and the champion was flanked by his own security guards.
Will Verstappen race the Nordschleife?
Verstappen has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life after it was discovered that Verstappen plans to obtain a Nordschleife permit this year.
If these reports turn out to be true, the racing licence allows Verstappen to take part in NLS events such as the iconic 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.
Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category and said: “The Nürburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favorite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."
Verstappen runs his own GT3 team - Verstappen.com Racing - and has expanded his team’s racing programme this year into GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance as well as DTM.
F1 HEADLINES: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen takes Ferrari on-track test drive under FAKE name
- 1 uur geleden
Flood of threats against F1 star led to 'around the clock' security
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR and 23XI Racing lawsuit takes new twist as new suit filed
- Today 15:00
NASCAR 'seriously' considering huge Cup Series rule change
- Today 14:00
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty
- Today 12:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul