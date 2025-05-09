close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series hits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, Saturday May 9th, for qualifying ahead of the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

This weekend's race will get an iconic May well and truly underway after last weekend's event at Barber, won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

The reigning and three-time IndyCar champion has made a dominant start to his title defense, winning at St. Petersburg, Thermal Club and now Barber, and you certainly wouldn't back against him making it four out of five this weekend.

Palou even scored his first pole position of the year last weekend, fixing up the only thing missing from a dominant year so far as he steams – even at this early stage – to a potential record-equalling third consecutive title.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top today, and we've got all the details you need on how to watch it unfold live!

IndyCar Indianapolis Grand Prix qualifying start times

Today's all-important IndyCar qualifying around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts at 4:30 pm (ET). Here are the qualifying times converted to your local time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET)4:30 PM (Friday)
Charlotte, NC (ET)4:30 PM (Friday)
Columbia, SC (ET)4:30 PM (Friday)
Charleston, WV (ET)4:30 PM (Friday)
Augusta, ME (ET)4:30 PM (Friday)
Chicago, IL (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Pierre, SD (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Nashville, TN (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Des Moines, IA (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Montgomery, AL (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Mexico City, MX (CT)3:30 PM (Friday)
Phoenix, AZ (MT)1:30 PM (Friday)
Denver, CO (MT)2:30 PM (Friday)
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)2:30 PM (Friday)
Albuquerque, NM (MT)2:30 PM (Friday)
El Paso, TX (MT)2:30 PM (Friday)
Los Angeles, CA (PT)1:30 PM (Friday)
Las Vegas, NV (PT)1:30 PM (Friday)
Seattle, WA (PT)1:30 PM (Friday)
Portland, OR (PT)1:30 PM (Friday)
San Francisco, CA (PT)1:30 PM (Friday)
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)5:30 PM (Friday)
London, GB (BST)9:30 PM (Friday)
Madrid, ES (CEST)10:30 PM (Friday)
Sydney, AU (AEST)6:30 AM (Saturday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)6:00 AM (Saturday)
Perth, AU (AWST)4:30 AM (Saturday)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's qualifying session from Indianapolis will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
Canada TSN, TSN+
Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1
Spain Movistar+
France Canal+
Germany Sky Sports
Belgium VOO Sport World
Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands Ziggo Sport
Italy Sky
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore IndyCar LIVE
Japan NHK
Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE
Hungary Arena 4
Turkey S Sport

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway St. Petersburg
NASCAR star Kyle Larson in day-ending wreck to deliver iconic race blow
Indy 500

NASCAR star Kyle Larson in day-ending wreck to deliver iconic race blow

  • April 24, 2025 23:00
IndyCar Today: Indy 500 testing start times, schedule, drivers including Kyle Larson and how to watch free
Indy 500

IndyCar Today: Indy 500 testing start times, schedule, drivers including Kyle Larson and how to watch free

  • April 23, 2025 17:00

Latest News

IndyCar

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 24 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

  • 1 uur geleden
Formula 1

Lando Norris fans inundate McLaren with furious emails

  • Today 03:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x