IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series hits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, Saturday May 9th, for qualifying ahead of the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
This weekend's race will get an iconic May well and truly underway after last weekend's event at Barber, won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.
The reigning and three-time IndyCar champion has made a dominant start to his title defense, winning at St. Petersburg, Thermal Club and now Barber, and you certainly wouldn't back against him making it four out of five this weekend.
Palou even scored his first pole position of the year last weekend, fixing up the only thing missing from a dominant year so far as he steams – even at this early stage – to a potential record-equalling third consecutive title.
It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top today, and we've got all the details you need on how to watch it unfold live!
IndyCar Indianapolis Grand Prix qualifying start times
Today's all-important IndyCar qualifying around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts at 4:30 pm (ET). Here are the qualifying times converted to your local time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|4:30 PM (Friday)
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|4:30 PM (Friday)
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|4:30 PM (Friday)
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|4:30 PM (Friday)
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|4:30 PM (Friday)
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|3:30 PM (Friday)
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|Denver, CO (MT)
|2:30 PM (Friday)
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|2:30 PM (Friday)
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|2:30 PM (Friday)
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|2:30 PM (Friday)
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|Portland, OR (PT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|1:30 PM (Friday)
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5:30 PM (Friday)
|London, GB (BST)
|9:30 PM (Friday)
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|10:30 PM (Friday)
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|6:30 AM (Saturday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|6:00 AM (Saturday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|4:30 AM (Saturday)
How to watch IndyCar on TV
In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's qualifying session from Indianapolis will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|Canada
|TSN, TSN+
|Australia
|Stan Sport, Sky Sport
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports F1
|Spain
|Movistar+
|France
|Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Sports
|Belgium
|VOO Sport World
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Cultura
|Middle East
|IndyCar LIVE
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|Italy
|Sky
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|IndyCar LIVE
|Japan
|NHK
|Hong Kong
|IndyCar LIVE
|Hungary
|Arena 4
|Turkey
|S Sport
