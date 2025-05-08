NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at the Kansas Speedway this weekend with the AdventHealth 400.
This weekend will be another with just two of NASCAR's series taking to the track, with no Xfinity Series race until Charlotte on 24th May, a boost to Connor Zilisch's chances of recovering from a back injury well enough to race.
Joey Logano snatched the victory last time out in Texas, the first of the year for the reigning champion after a tough start to the season which had included disqualification the previous Sunday at Talladega.
Last year's race was an instant classic, with Kyle Larson beating Chris Beuscher in overtime by just 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in Cup Series history – which initially appeared to belong to Beuscher until the photo finish was examined.
Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 13-point lead in the points standings over Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 70 points back each.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway start times and schedule
The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Saturday, May 3
|Practice
|4:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|2:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|Saturday, May 3
|Qualifying
|5:40 PM
|4:40 PM
|3:40 PM
|2:40 PM
|Sunday, May 4
|Race
|3:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|12:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.
Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Motor Speedway entry list
Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|7
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|20
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Jesse Love (i)
|#33
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|23
|Riley Herbst (R)
|#35
|23XI Racing
|24
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|30
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|33
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|34
|Corey Heim (i)
|#67
|23XI Racing
|35
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Shane van Gisbergen (R)
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|38
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
How many laps is the NASCAR Kansas race?
The NASCAR Kansas race requires 267 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Kansas race?
Sunday, May 11th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Kansas race?
The race will be at 3 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Kansas race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?
The NASCAR Kansas spring race will be held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.
How many miles is the NASCAR Kansas race?
The NASCAR Kansas race is 400.5 miles, equating to 644.5 kilometers.
When was the AdventHealth 400 first run?
The AdventHealth 400 was first run in 2005.
Which driver has the most wins at Kansas?
Denny Hamlin holds the record for most Kansas victories, with four wins at the track.
