NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at the Kansas Speedway this weekend with the AdventHealth 400.

This weekend will be another with just two of NASCAR's series taking to the track, with no Xfinity Series race until Charlotte on 24th May, a boost to Connor Zilisch's chances of recovering from a back injury well enough to race.

Joey Logano snatched the victory last time out in Texas, the first of the year for the reigning champion after a tough start to the season which had included disqualification the previous Sunday at Talladega.

Last year's race was an instant classic, with Kyle Larson beating Chris Beuscher in overtime by just 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in Cup Series history – which initially appeared to belong to Beuscher until the photo finish was examined.

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 13-point lead in the points standings over Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 70 points back each.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway start times and schedule

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT)
Saturday, May 3 Practice 4:30 PM 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Saturday, May 3 Qualifying 5:40 PM 4:40 PM 3:40 PM 2:40 PM
Sunday, May 4 Race 3:00 PM 2:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Logano battles Team Penske team-mate as dramatic Texas race goes to overtime

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Motor Speedway entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team
1Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing
2Austin Cindric#2Team Penske
3Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing
4Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports
5Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports
6Brad Keselowski#6RFK Racing
7Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports
8Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing
9Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports
10Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing
11Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske
13AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing
14Chris Buescher#17RFK Racing
15Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing
18Joey Logano#22Team Penske
19Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing
20William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports
21Jesse Love (i)#33Richard Childress Racing
22Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports
23Riley Herbst (R)#3523XI Racing
24Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports
25Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team
26John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club
27Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club
28Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK Motorsports
30Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports
31Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing
32Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing
33Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing
34Corey Heim (i)#6723XI Racing
35Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports
36Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports
37Shane van Gisbergen (R)#88Trackhouse Racing
38Daniel Suárez#99Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The NASCAR Kansas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Kansas race?

Sunday, May 11th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The race will be at 3 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Kansas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Kansas spring race will be held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

How many miles is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The NASCAR Kansas race is 400.5 miles, equating to 644.5 kilometers.

When was the AdventHealth 400 first run?

The AdventHealth 400 was first run in 2005.

Which driver has the most wins at Kansas?

Denny Hamlin holds the record for most Kansas victories, with four wins at the track.

NASCAR STANDINGS: Ross Chastain demoted after Texas race despite second place finish

x