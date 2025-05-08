NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at the Kansas Speedway this weekend with the AdventHealth 400.

This weekend will be another with just two of NASCAR's series taking to the track, with no Xfinity Series race until Charlotte on 24th May, a boost to Connor Zilisch's chances of recovering from a back injury well enough to race.

Joey Logano snatched the victory last time out in Texas, the first of the year for the reigning champion after a tough start to the season which had included disqualification the previous Sunday at Talladega.

Last year's race was an instant classic, with Kyle Larson beating Chris Beuscher in overtime by just 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in Cup Series history – which initially appeared to belong to Beuscher until the photo finish was examined.

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 13-point lead in the points standings over Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 70 points back each.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway start times and schedule

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, May 3 Practice 4:30 PM 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Saturday, May 3 Qualifying 5:40 PM 4:40 PM 3:40 PM 2:40 PM Sunday, May 4 Race 3:00 PM 2:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Speedway TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Motor Speedway entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team 1 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing 2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing 7 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports 8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing 9 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing 20 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports 21 Jesse Love (i) #33 Richard Childress Racing 22 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports 23 Riley Herbst (R) #35 23XI Racing 24 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports 25 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team 26 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club 27 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club 28 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports 30 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports 31 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing 32 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing 33 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing 34 Corey Heim (i) #67 23XI Racing 35 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports 36 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports 37 Shane van Gisbergen (R) #88 Trackhouse Racing 38 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The NASCAR Kansas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Kansas race?

Sunday, May 11th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The race will be at 3 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Kansas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Kansas spring race will be held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

How many miles is the NASCAR Kansas race?

The NASCAR Kansas race is 400.5 miles, equating to 644.5 kilometers.

When was the AdventHealth 400 first run?

The AdventHealth 400 was first run in 2005.

Which driver has the most wins at Kansas?

Denny Hamlin holds the record for most Kansas victories, with four wins at the track.

