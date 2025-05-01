Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari reveal new look for Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari have revealed their unique drivers' suits for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, with one major difference to normal.

The team are known for their famous red cars and suits, but Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be ditching the scarlet this week.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Ferrari revealed their all new racesuits for the Miami GP, where Hamilton and Leclerc modelled the change in a social media post.

Not a patch of red was to be seen on the pair, and instead Ferrari have adopted a blue and white design with the colours blending in with their HP logo.

Will Ferrari race in blue in Miami?

The 2025 Miami GP weekend will not be the first instance blue has been introduced into Ferrari's design schemes, with Leclerc and Sainz donning light blue racesuits for last year’s race in the city.

Patches of blue were also added to the sidepods of the SF-24, but the scarlet livery still dominated and Ferrari are yet to announce whether they will change the actual design of their car in 2025.

Ferrari last raced in blue for the 1964 US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, adopting a blue and white livery after Enzo Ferrari abandoned the Ferrari red due to a row with the FIA.

The team’s founder declared that Ferrari would never again race in red (a boycott that didn't last long) after the governing body refused to approve his new sports car for the World Endurance Championship.

Ferrari's two drivers John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini entered the US Grand Prix under a new name called the North American Racing Team, and the blue livery continued until the season finale in Mexico.

Surtees finished the grand prix in second to claim the world title and to this day remains the only Ferrari driver to do this in blue.

