F1 insider reveals Lewis Hamilton retirement fear
Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher fears Lewis Hamilton could retire from the sport before the end of his contract at Ferrari.
Hamilton made the move to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 season, but has so far struggled to adapt to the SF-25.
Now, Schumacher has warned that the seven-time world champion's body language appears 'desperate', drawing on his own experience as a former race winner in the sport.
Hamilton has had one moment of triumph in China when he won the sprint race, but is still languishing in seventh in the drivers' championship behind his team-mate and both of the drivers for the Mercedes team he left this winter.
Schumacher: Hamilton seems desperate
Speaking to Sport1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Schumacher said: "Lewis seems perplexed and desperate, both in what he says and in his body language.
"I know from my own experience that at some point you wake up in the morning and realise there's no point in continuing to race. You don't want to stand in your team's way.
"I hope Lewis turns things around, but I fear he'll hang up his helmet before his contract ends."
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, no stranger to swinging the axe when he feels that a driver's performance has dropped beyond recovery, also weighed in on Hamilton's future in the sport.
The Austrian said: "He does indeed seem desperate. But I believe he's waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only hit the jackpot with this car, but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better."
