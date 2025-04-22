F1 team chief 'convinced' he knows where Max Verstappen will drive in 2026

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that he is 'convinced' he knows where reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be driving next season.

The Red Bull star has enjoyed tremendous success in recent seasons, winning four consecutive world championships, however, he has been linked with a move away from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

These rumors have once again surfaced this year, with Red Bull looking to have lost their edge and trailing the likes of McLaren in terms of outright pace.

Despite the rumors over a potential exit, Mintzlaff, who is the managing director of the wider Red Bull brand, has issued a confident statement about Verstappen's contract.

"I'm convinced he'll continue the long journey he's taken with Red Bull so far, Max will continue to drive for us in 2026," Mintzlaff told Bild.

"On the one hand, it was not without reason that he signed until the end of 2028, and on the other hand, he has recently made his position clear.

"Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull - and would like to end it there too. As far as I know, that hasn't changed.

Mintzlaff: 'Verstappen owes a lot to Red Bull'

Verstappen has become Red Bull's most successful ever driver, tying Sebastian Vettel's record of four championships with the team, but beating the number of race victories that the German legend managed.

Still just 27 years old, Verstappen already sits third in the all-time list of grand prix victors, but now faces a big decision ahead of the new regulations in 2026, just as Vettel did after four consecutive championships.

Following a dismal 2014 season, Vettel jumped ship and attempted to win his fifth title with Ferrari, and, although unsuccessful, he did enjoy many race victories with the Scuderia.

However, Mintzlaff believes that Verstappen has more to give back to Red Bull, following a period of supreme dominance.

"We've benefited enormously from Max, the best driver in the world, but the truth is, he also owes a lot to Red Bull. We're currently going through a difficult phase, of course, but I don't have the feeling that this has put Max in doubt.

"As long as the attitude that we want to build the best car in the world is lived out, he'll pull together with us. That's the only way we can be successful again. And we will. A long-term partnership also means sticking together in difficult times."

