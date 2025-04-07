close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton receives BOOST as promotion confirmed after Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton receives BOOST as promotion confirmed after Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton receives BOOST as promotion confirmed after Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton receives BOOST as promotion confirmed after Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari leave Suzuka with a boost in the drivers' and constructors' standings, after their promotion was confirmed in an official FIA document.

Prior to the Japanese Grand Prix, Ferrari had only acquired 17 points in the constructors' championship, sitting fifth after Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's disqualifications at the Chinese GP.

However, they have now been promoted up the order after Leclerc and Hamilton's fourth and seventh-place finishes respectively in Japan, and both of them have also been promoted in the drivers' championship standings.

It followed a Japanese GP that was brilliantly won by Max Verstappen, who was able to hold off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take victory and move to within just one point of early championship leader Norris.

Piastri's second podium of the season placed him above Mercedes' George Russell in the drivers' championship, but Mercedes are still holding on to second in the constructors' standings, 36 points behind McLaren.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 62 points
2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 61
3. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 49
4. George Russell | Mercedes | 45
5. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 30
6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 20
7. Alex Albon | Williams | 18
8. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 15
9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 10
10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 10
11. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 6
12. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 5
13. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 4
14. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 3
15. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1
16. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 0
17. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 0
18. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 0
19. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0
20. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 0

F1 constructors' standings after 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 111 points
2. Mercedes | 75
3. Red Bull | 61
4. Ferrari | 35
5. Williams | 19
6. Haas | 15
7. Aston Martin | 10
8. Racing Bulls | 7
9. Sauber | 6
10. Alpine | 0

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: McLaren dealt championship BLOW as team's disastrous 2025 start continues

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka
Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied

  • Today 03:00
F1 driver hit with FIA fine after Japanese Grand Prix medical issue
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 driver hit with FIA fine after Japanese Grand Prix medical issue

  • Yesterday 22:00

Latest News

Feature

NASCAR's feature F1 should adopt for the Monaco Grand Prix

  • 53 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton receives BOOST as promotion confirmed after Japanese Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weather - Latest forecast today from Sakhir

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Controversial NASCAR star catches the eye at Darlington with incredible Facebook Marketplace purchase

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Denny Hamlin denied top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues DAMNING verdict as Cup Series star makes controversial statement

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x