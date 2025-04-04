FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Japanese GP

The FIA have announced the outcome of an investigation into Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Following the conclusion of Friday's second practice session, the seven-time champion found himself under scrutiny from the sport's governing body for allegedly failing to follow the race director's instructions.

The issue concerned a practice start that the Ferrari star did at the end of the pitlane, and now, an official FIA document has deemed that Hamilton was in breach of the sporting regulations by appearing to overtake cars in order to get to his practice start position.

The FIA has now announced that Hamilton has received an official warning for his infringement.

Another run-in with the FIA for Hamilton

Ferrari will be wanting to keep a low profile at the Suzuka International Circuit, after all of the attention was on them in China, following the disqualification of both Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc for different reasons.

Hamilton has suggested that the team have bounced back well from that setback, and are retaining a positive mindset despite being down in fifth in the constructors' championship with just 17 points from the opening two races.

The Brit's Ferrari career has not got off to the best of starts, accumulating just one point from his first two full-length races with the team, with only a sprint race victory giving his points tally at this stage a respectable look.

An official FIA statement on Hamilton's misdemeanor at the Japanese GP read: "Car 44 overtook several cars in the fast lane whilst traversing the working lane to the practice start area.

"The stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed the video evidence which confirmed the fact referred to above.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

