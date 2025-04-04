Toto Wolff's absence from the Japanese Grand Prix explained

Toto Wolff will not attend the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, with Mercedes confirming his intention to work remotely for the race.

George Russell currently sits third in the drivers' standings and nine points behind championship leader Lando Norris, after two consecutive podiums for Mercedes in Australia and China.

However, if Mercedes achieve further success at Suzuka, Wolff will not be there to celebrate in person, with chief communications officer Bradley Lord replacing the team principal trackside where he will undertake Wolff's responsibilities.

The Japanese GP will not be the first race Wolff has missed however, with the Mercedes chief sitting out a couple of races a year since the growth of the F1 calendar.

Has Toto Wolff missed an F1 race before?

Wolff was absent from the 2024 Brazilian GP after the team principal elected to miss Sao Paulo race due to the demanding schedule of the 24 race calendar.

The 53-year-old also missed the 2022 iteration of the race, where Russell achieved his maiden victory in F1.

Wolff was absent from both the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix in 2023, as he recovered from a knee injury. He also planned to miss the 2024 Japanese GP to remain at Mercedes’ base, but at the last minute made a U-turn which saw him end up trackside at Suzuka.

Why is Toto Wolff absent from the Japanese GP?

GPFans understands that Wolff will be working remotely at this year's Japanese GP, with the demands of the 24-race calendar being given as a reason for his absence this weekend.

Wolff’s absence at the Japanese GP was planned in advance, and he will resume his role trackside as Mercedes’ team principal at the Bahrain GP the following weekend.

