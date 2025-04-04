Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari disqualification

Lewis Hamilton has addressed Ferrari's double-disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix after previously being silent on the issue.

In the two-week break between Shanghai and Suzuka, Hamilton has instead focused on promoting his new +44 collection on Instagram with no reference to the disqualification.

The seven-time world champion finished sixth at the Shanghai International Circuit, but that was scratched from the record after routine FIA inspections revealed excessive wear on his rear skid block.

His disqualification came as team-mate Charles Leclerc was also disqualified from the race, after his car was found to be underweight at the conclusion of the Chinese GP.

Heading into the Japanese GP weekend, Hamilton has spoken out on the issue, suggesting the team are trying to remain positive after their point-less outing in Shanghai.

"On Saturday in qualifying I changed something in the set-up compared to the sprint and I carried the problems into the race," he told media ahead of the Japanese GP weekend.

"In the sprint our pace was excellent, on Sunday in the race it was tough, but I was impressed by how the team handled the double retirement, we all remained positive.

"We need to find the right set-up. I'm still learning about the car. Over the last few months, I've been watching the team work and I'm convinced that the foundations for future growth have been laid. We know there are areas where we need to improve."

Ferrari's disastrous season start

Following the news of the double disqualification, Ferrari were demoted down to fifth in the constructors' championship, having accumulated just 17 points across the opening two grand prix weekends.

Hamilton's victory in the sprint race in China has given the team's points tally a respectable look however, where he picked up eight points in a dominant race.

If it wasn't for the Chinese GP sprint race result, Ferrari would currently be sat on five points, behind the likes of Sauber, Haas and Aston Martin.

The team have a long way to go if they are to challenge for their first title of any kind since 2008, a clear goal set by their signing of seven-time world champion Hamilton ahead of the season.

READ MORE: F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related