Safety Car in bizarre crash at 2025 NASCAR track

A safety car has been involved in a bizarre crash at a chaotic Moto GP race being held at a track NASCAR has already raced at in 2025.

The event held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas - which also hosts Formula 1 - was hit by pure chaos on Sunday and that was before the race got underway!

In the slippery wet conditions, images and videos soon surfaced showing that on its way around the circuit, the safety car had crashed out and spun into a barrier causing major damage.

Thankfully it appeared there were no major injuries suffered by anyone but the incident was large enough to result in the wrecked car being carried away on a truck. And the action didn't stop there.

Marc Marquez crashes in MotoGP drama

Just seconds before the start, world championship leader and title favorite Marc Marquez ran away from his pole position slot in a perceived planned move to outsmart his opponents and grab a bike from the pit-lane fitted with slick tires.

However, his move led to plenty of copy-cat decisions bringing chaos to the start procedure, leading to the cancellation of a warm-up lap and a red flag.

Marquez though ended up outsmarting himself during the race, suffering an underside crash that saw him tumble down the order. Although he managed to resume, he later retired from the event.

That allowed Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia to pick up a race win to fire him back into world championship contention as the season heats up.

However, it was Marc Marquez's brother Alex who was arguably the big winner, as his second place in Texas means he now leads the world championship heading into the fourth round in Qatar.

