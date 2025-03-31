Former Lewis Hamilton ally & McLaren chief begins $39m mega-mansion project...and it sounds INCREDIBLE

Former Lewis Hamilton ally and McLaren Formula 1 chief Ron Dennis has reportedly started work on a stunning new project.

Dennis was CEO and team principal at McLaren for just under 30 years, with the team enjoying tremendous success during his tenure.

This included 10 drivers' championships and seven constructors' titles, with a plethora of elite F1 talent signed to the team during his tenure, including the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen.

The former McLaren boss was responsible for bringing Hamilton into F1, with Dennis signing a 13-year-old kid from Stevenage to McLaren’s young driver program back in 1998.

In 2017 however, Dennis sold his remaining shares in McLaren for a reported £275 million, and even went on to serve in the British government as British Business Ambassador for the UK and within the Ministry of Defence.

Ron Dennis builds mega-mansion

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Dennis has began work on a £30 million mega-mansion after diggers were seen excavating a 175-acre site where the property will be built in Berkshire.

Plans were initially approved in 2018, and the property will reportedly include several unique features such as a Roman baths-style underground swimming pool, a hair salon, and a flower room.

The home will be over three storeys and will also have a basement, which will include wine cellars as well as a games room and a cinema.

Dennis’ mega-mansion will contain six bedrooms, a roof terrace, and water features, whilst also having a room dedicated to glassware and crockery.

However, the truly unique feature of the property is a secret tunnel that links the mansion to the River Thames where he will be able to access his yacht privately.

The plans for the mansion had to be resubmitted and approved again in 2023, but now work is underway on land that was formerly part of the Park Place estate.

