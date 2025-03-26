Lewis Hamilton returns to the past with brand NEW project
Lewis Hamilton returns to the past with brand NEW project
Lewis Hamilton could return to Ferrari's heritage as he plans to develop a supercar with his new Formula 1 team.
The champion's first moments at Ferrari were first captured in a photograph where posed outside of Enzo Ferrari's house with the iconic F40, which was first built in 1987 and was the last car Ferrari's legendary founder ever signed off on.
Now, Hamilton has revealed his intention to design his own Ferrari supercar which he plans to model off the F40 - calling it the F44 which takes its name from the champion’s driver number.
“One of the things I really want to do is I want to design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44,” he told Robb Report at the Australian Grand Prix.
“Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That’s what I’m gonna work on for the next few years.”
Hamilton wants to work on his own F40
The original Ferrari F40 project was led by Nicola Materazzi, an Italian engineer who developed several other iconic sports and racing cars such as the Ferrari 288 GTO and Bugatti EB110.
Hamilton’s intention is to put his number 44 on the iconic design whilst giving it a touch of modernity, including perhaps an up to date and more powerful engine.
Ferrari have not confirmed whether they are on board with the project, but a road car project in collaboration with one of F1’s greatest drivers is an idea too good to resist for the brand.
Earlier this month, Hamilton stepped into another iconic Ferrari road car, the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, his self-proclaimed dream car and recreated a scene from the classic film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Hamilton posted the re-creation to his social media account which has since amassed over a million likes, as he played homage to the film while celebrating his first season with Ferrari.
