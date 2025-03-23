Two F1 stars facing SHOCK late disqualification from Chinese Grand Prix

A pair of Formula 1 stars are at serious risk of being disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix after post-race checks.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly have both had their cars weighed after the race, coming in lighter than F1 regulations allow.

Both cars were measured at 799.0kg on the official FIA scales after being drained of fuel, with two litres coming out of Leclerc's Ferrari and 1.1kg coming out of Gasly's Alpine.

The fact that Leclerc finished the race sans his left front wing end plate is immaterial in this case, with the car being weighed with an official spare Ferrari front wing being attached.

Will Charles Leclerc be disqualified in China?

A steward's statement noted: "The car was weighed again on the FIA scales (with the offical [sic] spare front wing assembly of car 16) and the weight was 799.0 kg. The calibration of the scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor. For information the spare front wing was 0.2 kg heavier than the damaged one used during the race."

There is recent precedent for a driver being disqualified from a race outright for an underweight car, with George Russell being stripped of a remarkable race win in Spa less than 12 months ago for his car coming in 1.5kg under the minimum allowance.

A disqualification would come as more of a blow to Leclerc than Gasly, with the Monegasque in danger of losing his 10 points for a fifth place finish, while Gasly himself finished just outside the points in 11th.

The driver who stands to catapult up into the points is Lance Stroll, who came in behind Gasly in 12th place but would be bumped up to 10th if both men are disqualified.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Championship battle ALIVE as under-pressure driver demoted

Related