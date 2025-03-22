IndyCar Qualifying Today: Thermal start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar series hits The Thermal Club Twin Palms Layout today (Saturday, March 22) for qualifying ahead of The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.

The qualifying session around the 3.067-mile circuit in California looks set to be an exciting one, particularly given how early it comes in the season. Last time out in the season-opening race in St. Pete, three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou took the race victory, beating the likes of Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin to take the W.

Palou will fancy his chances this weekend, too, having been victorious at the 2024 IndyCar race at The Thermal Club, and having dominated in Friday's practice session. The Spaniard was well clear of the likes of Kyle Kirkwood, Marcus Ericsson and Colton Herta in the session, which could be a sign of what is to come this weekend.

With that said, we've got all the details you need to know ahead of the weekend and how you can watch all of the action unfold live!

IndyCar Thermal qualifying start times

Today's all-important IndyCar qualifying starts at 5 pm (ET). Here are the full IndyCar Thermal Club times for the day converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 6 PM London, GB (GMT) 9 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 10 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 8 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 7:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 5 AM (Sunday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's qualifying session will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

