Hollywood megastar Jay Leno buys new $2 MILLION McLaren supercar

Hollywood legend Jay Leno has opened up on his love of McLaren sports cars after making a $2 million supercar purchase.

McLaren are a globally renowned brand, helped greatly by the success of their Formula 1 team over the years.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

The British outfit are the second most successful team in the history of the sport, with nine constructors' and 12 drivers' championships under their belt.

After a strong start to the season in Australia on Sunday, they are looking as though they will be challenging to add to both of those tallies this season, too.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will team up once again for McLaren this season

The pair were in action at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix

Jay Leno buys McLaren supercar

Whilst McLaren are one of the most popular teams on the grid, the iconic British outfit are not simply restricted to the world of F1.

The company competes in several motorsport series all over the world, and also manufactures some of the globe's top supercars, with many of them a staple in the garages of high-profile celebrities.

One of those is former US talk show host Jay Leno, who has opened up on his love for all things McLaren after adding another of their cars to his vast collection.

The 74-year-old spoke to Forbes after splashing out on the McLaren W1 supercar, and revealed why he is such a huge fan of the brand.

“It’s always been an excellent experience," he said. "That’s why I like these cars. I was there at the beginning and I feel like I’m at the Enzo Ferrari factory in 1948 when all the exciting things are happening.

"And that’s what 2011, 2012, and 2013 were like for McLaren. Of course, as soon as I got my (McLaren) 12C they said: ‘Come here, we’re going to show you something better'.

”Oh, I guess I got to get that. And that’s what I love about them, they’ve always got something better."

READ MORE: Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans

Related