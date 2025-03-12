Official statement confirms ban verdict on the eve of Australian Grand Prix

close global

An official statement has confirmed the latest on an FIA-imposed ban just days ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 season kicks off at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne this weekend, with the event returning to its former glory as the curtain-raiser for the new campaign.

The street track will host new F1 driver Jack Doohan and McLaren star Oscar Piastri at their home race, and ahead of the first grand prix of the year, fans have been handed another boost in an official ruling from the sport's governing body.

At the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, eager fans made their way onto the circuit for a track invasion, but there were still cars on the track, causing the FIA to step in and enact changes which were forced to be carried out the following year as a result.

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix saw fans enter the track with cars still on it
The FIA banned track invasions at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Track walk returns for 2025 Australian Grand Prix

At the 2023 edition of the race at Albert Park, fans spilled onto the track prematurely and prompted major safety concerns after managing to get close to the stranded Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, which clearly displayed a flashing warning light to indicate the machinery was unsafe.

The incident led to an official FIA investigation into the safety of the event, with F1's governing body finding the organisers to be in serious breach of the sporting code, fining them €120,000 and issuing an invasion ban for 2024 to clamp down on track access.

Ahead of this year's event, however, the Australian Grand Prix have confirmed that fans will regain access to the track in 2025 with reformed safety measures in place.

Fans will be able to enjoy the iconic Australian GP track walk in 2025 with reformed safety measures

Steve Dimopoulos, minister for tourism, sport and major events, confirmed the news, saying: "The Track Walk is back! When the race ends on the Sunday, fans will be able to step out onto the track and safely soak in the atmosphere of this internationally acclaimed race."

"The grand prix is one of Melbourne’s most iconic major sporting events – events like this create thousands of jobs for Victorians and fill our local hotels, cafes and attractions."

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld added: "The Track Walk is a unique and cherished experience for our fans, and we are very excited to be able to welcome it back for 2025 and have this incredible moment shared around the world."

"There is nothing quite like seeing the passionate fans join in the celebration following the race and we can only hope that this year they’re celebrating an Aussie on the podium."

