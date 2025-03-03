close global

Verstappen partner reveals NEW family member in adorable post

Kelly Piquet has revealed the arrival of a new member of her and Max Verstappen's family, ahead of the birth of the pair's first child together.

The couple have been together since 2020, announcing over the winter that Piquet is pregnant with the Dutchman's first child – with the 36-year-old model already having a child from a previous relationship.

Brazilian Piquet is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, with some suggesting that mini Verstappen-Piquet's phenomenal racing genes will see them become a star themselves, although Verstappen has previously admitted he wouldn't want his child to go into racing.

Now, as the Formula 1 season preparations ramp up, Piquet has issued an update on her ever-growing family.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020
Kelly Piquet recently announced her pregnancy via her popular Instagram page

Piquet issues family announcement

Piquet already has a daughter shared with ex-F1 star Daniil Kvyat, and Verstappen was recently caught describing himself as her 'bonus Dad'.

On top of this, Verstappen and Piquet are known to be huge cat lovers, with Verstappen having often spoke about his adorable feline companions, as well as displaying incredible knowledge about different cat breeds.

Now, Piquet has taken to her Instagram account to provide an update on how her cats are getting on with a new addition to the family, a new puppy.

F1 dogs have become a popular part of F1 paddocks in recent years, with Roscoe Hamilton, Leo Leclerc and Simba Gasly all fighting it out to be F1's cutest pooch.

Kelly Piquet's update via her Instagram story

One of Piquet's 1.8 million Instagram followers asked her: "Did Jimmy and Sassy get on well with Donut? And the new little dog?"

Piquet responded, giving an update on her household with the new arrival: "Took a few days initially of course but now they’re one big family."

Kelly Piquet's update via her Instagram story

x