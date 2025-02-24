American motoring GIANT's F1 team takeover plans revealed

American motoring giant Ford were planning a full Formula 1 team takeover before agreeing on a partnership with Red Bull, a key figure from within the organization has revealed.

Back in 2023, Ford announced a technical partnership with Red Bull, with the pair having worked together since then to produce an engine for the 2026 regulation changes.

Ford last participated in F1 in 2004 where they supplied engines to Jordan, and the team has enjoyed championship success throughout F1’s long history.

Their first championship win came with Graham Hill and Lotus in 1968, and have earned a total of 10 constructors’ tiles and 13 drivers’ championships, making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in the sport’s history.

Ford and Red Bull will become partners in 2026

Ford will help produce Red Bull's power units from 2026

Are Ford buying an F1 team?

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ford’s global director Mark Rushbrook revealed that before their partnership with Red Bull they were contemplating a full takeover of a F1 team rather than joining as a partner.

"Before we had this deal with Red Bull, there were a lot of discussions going on," Rushbrook said.

"Some Formula 1 teams approached us, and we approached some teams as well. We needed to understand the landscape and the different ways to get into the sport.

"We even looked at ‘Okay, should we buy a team ourselves?’ I think we demonstrated by what this team has become, what used to be Jackie Stewart Racing and Jaguar, that this is not our core competency, right?

"Yes, we are in motorsports, but nowhere do we own or run a team. We always go with partners, whether it's Dick Johnson racing in Australia, Penske in NASCAR, Bob Tasca in NHRA or M-Sport in rally.

"You can go and do your own power unit entirely by yourself or you could come in as just a customer power unit, but then Ford doesn’t have anything invested into a team itself. As soon as we saw this as an opportunity, it became clear very quickly that it was the right way to go.

“This opportunity allows us to partner with what we believe is the best team in the series. We are complementary, and for us that is the right way to do it."

