World champ hospital update issued ahead of SURGERY for crash injuries

An update on a world champion motorcyclist's health has been provided after a horror crash in pre-season testing.

Jorge Martin, reigning MotoGP champion, crashed in pre-season testing on Tuesday in Malaysia and will face an uphill struggle to make the season opener in less than a month's time.

The 27-year-old was sent to hospital due to injuries he sustained after the major crash, which saw him flung from his Aprilia, making contact with the ground at full speed and doing some serious damage to his wrist and foot.

Heading into the new season, Martin is expected to be challenged by Marc Marquez who will ride a factory Ducati as he chases a seventh world championship that will tie him with legend of the sport, Valentino Rossi.

2024 MotoGP champion heads to surgery after testing crash

In a post on the official MotoGP 'X' account, the racing series issued an update over the reigning champion's health.

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries.

"He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."

Martin was just one of three riders to leave testing with major injuries after Ducati star Fabio Di Giannantonio crashed during the late stages of the test, fracturing his left collarbone, and Raul Fernandez broke a finger, making this his fourth start to a season with an injury.

