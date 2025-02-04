Hamilton STUNS in 2025 Ferrari kit as merch finally released
Hamilton STUNS in 2025 Ferrari kit as merch finally released
The official Ferrari Formula 1 2025 merchandise is finally HERE after a year of anticipation since the team secured Lewis Hamilton's signature.
The Scuderia did their big release early on Tuesday to the adoring tifosi, and you can now buy the first team gear and merch featuring Hamilton and Ferrari right here.
The seven-time champion joined the Scuderia after opting to leave Mercedes in 2024 and now, the 40-year-old will now try his hand at racing in red, hoping the change of scenery will be exactly what was missing to revitalise his chances of earning a record-breaking eighth title.
Hamilton joins Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, with 2025 marking the Monegasque driver’s seventh season with the iconic Italian outfit, where he is no stranger to racing alongside a champion, having partnered Sebastian Vettel in both 2019 and 2020.
Whilst Leclerc’s name is no stranger to the back of a Ferrari polo shirt, his 2025 merchandise will be given an upgrade with returning sponsors HP, and Shell featuring prominently on the stylish pinstripe polo, alongside the iconic prancing horse.
Ferrari release first Hamilton team merch
The Scuderia have opted for a cherry red shade for this season's team kit, and as well as the sleek polo shirt, the official Ferrari site now sells the latest edition of their driver caps, with both Hamilton and Leclerc's available to pre-order.
Shop the new collection to place your pre-order for the first Ferrari hat featuring Hamilton's iconic driver number 44.
In a continuation of Ferrari's partnership with Puma, you can now get your hands on some exclusive Scuderia Ferrari suede Puma trainers which feature the most recognisable team logo in motorsport history.
Say hello to our new Team Kit for ‘25 😍 pic.twitter.com/0YUfhj3BQ4— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 4, 2025
