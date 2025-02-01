F1 governing body drop Ford BOMBSHELL as American giant set to form NEW team

Formula 1's governing body — the FIA — has made a major announcement regarding Ford on Friday.

As per an official statement, the team are set to join the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027, competing in the Hypercar category.

Ford have had a long association with F1 having been a major engine supplier through the 20th century before entering a de facto team of their own in 2000 under the Jaguar label.

The American company have announced their intention to return to the sport as engine suppliers in 2026, coming back after an absence of more than two decades alongside Audi when the new engine regulations are introduced.

Now, however, they are set to branch out even further.

Ford powered a number of classic F1 cars

Ford set to join WEC and Le Mans

Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford, said: “We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford. You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans.

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’”

Elsewhere, WEC CEO Frederic Lequien expressed his delight at the company joining the series.

“Ford has been synonymous with success both on and off-track for decades, and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge," he explained.

"To have at least ten major automotive brands committed to the championship’s top-tier in 2027 is testament to FIA WEC’s stellar momentum and growth.”

BREAKING: Ford to enter Hypercar class.



Ford has today announced that it will enter the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.



We officially have another brand-new Hypercar on its way.

#WEC #Ford @Ford @FordPerformance… pic.twitter.com/7h8BIz0gP5 — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) January 31, 2025

