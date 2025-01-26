Hamilton hails POWERFUL women in film plans

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his future plans in the film industry, as he continues to expand his footprint outside Formula 1.

The F1 legend has more off-track endeavours than possibly any other driver on the grid, working in film, fashion and even taking a part ownership stake in the Denver Broncos.

Fashion is an integral part of Hamilton’s identity, with the 40-year-old collaborating with high-fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger in 2018, and most recently Dior in 2024.

Hamilton has also branched out into the film industry, where he notably played an instrumental role in Brad Pitt’s upcoming release - F1.

Lewis Hamilton is known for his paddock fashion

Brad Pitt's F1 movie is set for a 2025 release

Will Hamilton be in the F1 movie?

Alongside Pitt, who will star in the movie as fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes, Hamilton acted as co-producer on the upcoming F1 film, where the champion will reportedly make a cameo.

The British racing driver is also an advisor on the Joseph Kosinski-directed film, where he was consulted on details of the film and whether they mirrored the reality of F1.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in late 2024, Hamilton revealed not only his role in the upcoming film, but also his desire to implement diversity in the filmmaking process, which included a female technical director.

Lewis Hamilton discusses involvement in F1 film

“I want to be able to tell diverse stories. Film has changed my life – there is so much inspiration I have received,” he said.

“That was important to me. I lived with my dad, but I was really raised by my two mums and my two sisters. I grew up around a lot of female energy, powerful women. Most of the people on my team are women, the women hold it down.”

When will Brad Pitt’s F1 movie be released?

F1 is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 25, 2025 internationally, with a United States and Canadian release following on June 27, 2025.

The film will be released four and two days before the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix in those markets respectively.

