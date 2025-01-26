Ferrari F1 star spotted MISSING from driver lineup

A Ferrari star's future with the team appears to be incredibly uncertain, after a change on the Italian manufacturer's website.

Lewis Hamilton's arrival had been the big news in Italy this week, arriving at the team's Maranello base to drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time.

F1 fans caught a glimpse of Hamilton in his iconic red racesuit on Tuesday, and made his on track debut in the SF-23 the following day, as the Tifosi flocked in their hundreds to welcome the Brit to the Italian team.

Hamilton is also set to be reunited with a familiar face at Ferrari, with former trainer and friend Angela Cullen spotted in Maranello during Hamilton's debut.

Lewis Hamilton has made his Ferrari debut

The seven-time world champion took to the track at Fiorano

Who else will lineup at Ferrari in 2025?

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025, with the Monegasque driver also making an on-track appearance at Fiorano on Wednesday.

Aside from their F1 team, Ferrari boasts a plethora of talent within their junior ranks as their driver academy helps develop the talent of their future F1 stars.

Ferrari’s driver academy is currently includes stars such as Dino Beganovic, who will move up to F2 in 2025, and F1 Academy stars Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels.

The strength of Ferrari’s young driver programme was proven last year when junior driver, Ollie Bearman, stepped up at the team and replaced Carlos Sainz for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, where he finished seventh.

Ollie Bearman involved in shock 2025 absence

Bearman's impressive performance earned him a spot on the grid for 2025, and will race with Haas alongside Esteban Ocon.

However, following his team switch the Brit is now absent from Ferrari’s driver academy page, with Bearman seemingly removed from the team's website.

GPFans contacted Ferrari for comment, with Bearman's status within the Ferrari team yet to be confirmed for 2025.

