FIA doubles down on CONTROVERSIAL F1 rule

The FIA, who govern Formula 1's rules, have doubled down on their position on a controversial subject.

An updated version of the International Sporting Code has been released for the 2025 season, with F1 teams gearing up for the 24-race calendar.

At last year's Singapore Grand Prix, reigning champion Max Verstappen was hit with a community service-style punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference, leading to much debate over whether the measure was appropriate or not.

As the swearing saga continued, the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association) called out the FIA, taking to their official Instagram page to release a statement on the debate.

In the 2025 edition of the code, drivers could be hit with stricter sanctions such as championship point deductions or fines for swearing or violating other sporting codes.

Max Verstappen was instructed to 'accomplish work of public interest' after swearing in 2024

As a director of the GPDA, George Russell took aim at the FIA last year

F1 drivers face major 2025 punishments

The new FIA guidelines include some big changes, many of which could see drivers slapped with a misconduct ban this season.

During previous seasons in F1, Appendix B of the rules laid out the FIA's 'code of good conduct', but after being updated for 2025, it now displays the stewards' penalty guidelines.

The code now lays out three variations of punishment, signifying how the drivers will be penalised should they commit the same offence three times within a two-year period.

The first tier for any of the five offences outlined in the ISC will land a driver with a €10,000 fine minimum, or €15,000 if a driver is found to have failed to comply with the instructions regarding the participation in official ceremonies at any competition counting towards an FIA championship.

On the second time of committing the same offence, the fines increase to either €20,000 or €30,000 and also require a one-month suspension or public apology in the case of displaying any political, religious or personal statements which are notably in violation of the neutrality policy adopted by the FIA.

On the third time of an offence, fines go up as high as €45,000 and could include an apology, repudiation of comments, a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points.

The harshest form of punishment for a driver should they commit a repeat offence of failing to comply with the FIA's official ceremony rules would see: "suspension of access to Reserved Area(s) of the event for the next event", which would result in a race ban.

The guidelines document also stated that race stewards "have the authority to decide what penalty to enforce" in the event of a breach and that "they retain the discretion to take into account any mitigating and/or aggravating circumstances as well as the nature and location of the event, to tailor the penalty to the specific situation".

