Wolff in BRUTAL verdict on new driver expectations

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has given a typically frank answer about the state of his team ahead of the 2025 season.

The Silver Arrows have fallen from their perch at the top of the sport since 2021, having won eight constructors' championships in a row from 2014 to '21.

However, the last three seasons have seen Mercedes fall further and further out of championship contention, prompting Hamilton to ditch the outfit with whom he had enjoyed 12 highly-successful seasons.

Hamilton has instead moved to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli being signed to replace the outgoing F1 legend.

Kimi Antonelli has signed for the 2025 season and beyond
George Russell is hoping to take the next step with Mercedes in 2025

Antonelli set for Mercedes debut

Antonelli will sit alongside George Russell, who has been with Mercedes since the 2022 season, with the Brit taking up more of a team leader role.

Mercedes finished fourth in the constructors' championship in 2024, but were a long way behind third-placed Red Bull, and only managed four race victories compared to Red Bull's nine.

Now, Wolff has issued his expectations for Antonelli for the 2025 season, suggesting that the Mercedes team will be in a rebuilding year ahead of the all-important 2026 season, when new regulations are set to sweep into F1.

"If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race and immediately fight for the championship, then the risk is big because that won't happen," Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

"If we approach it in such a way that the boy is 18 years old, very talented, but of course has to grow into it first and will make mistakes, then the risk is limited.

"That's why we're doing it. We see 2025 as a transition year and want to prepare him for 2026."

Mercedes Ferrari Toto Wolff Hamilton Kimi Antonelli 2025 season
x