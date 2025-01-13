Horner caught in 'ARSE SLAP' with Mercedes boss

A Formula 1 photographer has lifted the lid on a light-hearted exchange between Toto Wolff and Geri Halliwell-Horner, his great rival Christian Horner's wife.

The former Spice Girl is a semi-regular presence in the F1 paddock, showing up to enjoy the races and support her husband, whom she married in 2015.

Horner endured a difficult season on and off track in 2024, however Max Verstappen eventually claimed his fourth world despite Red Bull's performance woes.

Aside from steering Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships, Horner is also known for his ongoing feud with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Geri and Christian Horner at the 2024 FIA Awards

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are fierce rivals

Geri Horner in playful moment with Toto Wolff

The two team bosses went head-to-head for the title in 2021, where they often took Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry off the track, and battled it out to the press.

Horner and Wolff’s rivalry recently resurfaced towards the end of the 2024 season, following a spat between Verstappen and George Russell.

After Horner defended Verstappen against Russell, Wolff was incensed that his rival had commented on his driver and labelled Horner a ‘yapping little terrier’, to which Horner responded 'I love terriers! I think they're great dogs.’

Despite their rivalry, it appears bad blood has not always existed between the pair, with Horner and Wolff pictured alongside Geri by F1 photographer Kym Ilman at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2023.

The Mercedes team principal was depicted hugging Geri, with Horner and Jos Verstappen laughing in the background.

However, Ilman elaborated in the caption that a cheeky exchange transpired between Geri and Wolff, where he alleged that: “Geri Halliwell Horner took Toto by surprise with a healthy arse slap. The tall Austrian responded with great laughter and promptly hugged the ex-Spice Girl. I kick myself for not capturing the slap but none of us had any inkling that was on Geri's mind.”

