Hamilton's new Ferrari boss joins US GIANT in stunning move

Lewis Hamilton's new boss at Ferrari has joined Meta just days after the seven-time Formula 1 champion's arrival at the team.

With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton's stunning multi-year deal with Ferrari has begun, bringing together one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen and its most iconic team.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Fans across the world are eagerly anticipating seeing Hamilton in a red car for the first time, with his first outing in old Ferrari machinery set to come at some point in January.

As he prepares for his debut in red, after a tough ending to his time with Mercedes, the seven-time champion will surely be targeting regular race wins once again, and perhaps even dare to dream about a record-breaking eighth world championship.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

Hamilton will drive the famous red car in 2025

Johan Elkann joins META

One man influential in bringing Hamilton to Ferrari was likely Executive Chairman John Elkann, and now, just days after his star signing's arrival, the Ferrari boss has made a stunning move of his own.

In an announcement this week, Meta revealed that Elkann had become one of three new members elected to the company's board of directors, with Dana White and Charlie Songhurst the other two.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, said, “Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection.”

Speaking as part of the announcement, Elkann added that he was excited to contribute to what he called one of the most significant contemporary businesses.

"I am honoured to be able to contribute to the future of one of the most significant companies of the 21st century,” the Ferrari chief explained.

John Elkann has joined Meta

“I look forward to bringing my global experience and long-term perspective to the board as Meta continues to shape and push the next frontiers of innovation and technology.”

What impact this move has on Ferrari, if any, moving forward remains to be seen at this stage.

However, it is no doubt a significant move for their executive chair, who adds another impressive string to his bow.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Related