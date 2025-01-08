Amazing Ferrari detail revealed ahead of Hamilton debut

Details of Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari Formula 1 car have been leaked, ahead of the Brit's first official drive in the iconic red.

Hamilton's move to the Scuderia became official as the new year rolled in, having been announced all the way back in February 2024.

That will be in old Ferrari machinery as part of a testing of previous cars programme (TPC), with Hamilton's official outing in the 2025 car set to come in Bahrain pre-season testing in late February.

By then, Ferrari's 2025 car will have been unveiled, although some details about the car have already been leaked by the Italian media.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton spent 12 seasons at Mercedes before the switch

Ferrari F1 car details leak

Indeed, whilst the red paint scheme on the Ferrari is iconic, from time to time, the team do like to make small tweaks, and it appears there will be one on their livery this year.

According to Auto Racer, the Italian team will unveil a fresh livery this season that incorporates a more intense shade of red, representing a visible change from their cars in 2023 and 2024.

Ferrari last did this to celebrate their 1000th grand prix in F1, but it is reported that the red will not be as dark on this occasion.

Ferrari are set to unveil the new livery, and new race uniforms to go with them in London on February 18th at F1's mega launch event, with their actual car launch taking place the following day.

By that point, Hamilton will have tested old Ferrari F1 machinery, and his debut in the 2025 car will be just days away in Bahrain.

