Verstappen pays emotional tribute after death of F1 'legend'
Max Verstappen has taken to social media to pay tribute to a fellow Dutchman and well-liked member of the Formula 1 paddock after his recent death.
Dutch photographer Peter van Egmond passed away this week at the age of 68, after a career which saw him work closely with Red Bull and his countryman Verstappen for some time.
However, Van Egmond had to miss large parts of the 2024 season having been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and has now sadly passed away.
Van Egmond was present at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, however, catching Verstappen's heroic victory in the rain, with the 27-year-old revealing in an interview with Viaplay after the race that he was 'proud' that Van Egmond had come to see that particular race.
Verstappens pay tribute to Van Egmond
Van Egmond was present at over 550 grands prix across his years working as a photographer, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
When the Dutchman was diagnosed with his illness, Verstappen and Christian Horner took time to pay tribute to the Red Bull legend, while Verstappen posed for a photo with Van Egmond at the Brazilian GP, which turned out to be the final F1 race that he attended.
Now, Verstappen has taken to social media to reflect on the sad news of Van Egmond's passing, writing on his Instagram story: "R.I.P Peter. A true legend of our sport, and, above all, a wonderful person."
Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen then also posted that story to his Instagram page, with a number of F1 personnel, including Lee Mckenzie and Amanda Newey commenting on the post, sending their condolences.
