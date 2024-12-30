F1 champion Hamilton issues EMPOWERING statement

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an empowering statement on his Mission 44 charity ahead of 2025.

Set to make the switch to Ferrari next season, 2024 proved a challenging season for the Brit in his last at Mercedes.

That said, Hamilton did manage to seal two victories, including a stunning win at the British Grand Prix in front of an adoring crowd.

That, and a string of other showings proved that when he has the car underneath him to do so, Hamilton is more than capable of mixing it at the very top of the sport despite being nearly 40 years of age.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British Grand Prix

The seven-time champion is set to move to Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton issues Mission 44 statement

Of course, as passionate as Hamilton is about that eighth world championship and F1, he is deeply passionate about other causes, too.

None more so than his very own Mission 44 - a charity founded by Hamilton in order to help build a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.

Hamilton founded Mission 44 back in 2021 and is quoted on the charity's website that it is his proudest achievement so far.

"I know not every young person has the same opportunities as me," Hamilton told Mission44.org.

"That’s why, despite the championships, the wins and the pole positions, setting up Mission 44 has been my proudest achievement so far."

Now, taking to social media in his final message of the year, the seven-time champion has praised the continued efforts of everybody involved with his organization.

"Signing off 2024 by shouting out another incredible year for @mission44," Hamilton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I’m so proud of all the impact we’ve made, investing in bold initiatives and empowering young people to overcome social injustice around the world 🌎."

In a thread below the statement, Hamilton shared just some of the work Mission 44 had done this year, including a campaign to support students at risk of exclusion in schools.

