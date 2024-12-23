Aston Martin star and stunt driver picked for NASCAR drive

An Aston Martin racing driver has been unexpectedly picked out for a drive in a NASCAR Cup Series car this fall.

The famous brand's Formula 1 team failed to record a single podium finish in 2024, a big step back from 2023 where they finished in the top three a whole eight times (albeit all of those coming from Fernando Alonso).

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Aston Martin eventually finished the season down in fifth in the constructors' championship, over 350 points behind fourth-placed Mercedes.

Despite this, there is some optimism around the team, with Alonso signing a new contract in 2024 and design legend Adrian Newey signing with the team from the 2025 season onwards.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso struggled in 2024 with Aston Martin

Jessica Hawkins took part in a NASCAR test alongside Jeff Gordon

Aston Martin driver in shock career twist

A number of Aston Martin junior drivers have impressed in recent years too, with Felipe Drugovich winning the 2022 F2 championship, Jak Crawford picking up one victory and six podiums in F2 in 2024, and Tina Hausmann beginning her F1 Academy career.

Another Aston Martin driver in Jessica Hawkins has been helping Hausmann in her role as driver ambassador with the Silverstone outfit, and has now begun her first forays into American racing series NASCAR.

Hawkins became the first female racer to complete a test in an F1 car for over five years back in 2023, and has since been appointed to the role of head of F1 Academy at Aston Martin.

Now, a NASCAR audition has been revealed, with the Brit taking part in an Aston Martin visit to Hendrick Motorsport at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in October.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon helped Hawkins become acclimatised with the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a trip to the simulator, before the Brit took the car to the track in a first taste of a NASCAR test.

In quotes reported by Motorsport.com, Hawkins revealed her joy at the brief series switch: "I felt that it was very similar, it helped me out a lot especially with the braking zones and knowing what gear to be in and knowing which way the circuit went," the former W Series racer said.

"Obviously it was an adjustment, but I quite enjoyed it."

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Related