F1 star talks up Ferrari move despite Hamilton switch

Ferrari's two Formula 1 seats are officially filled until at least 2026, but that hasn't stopped one star driver throwing his hat in the ring for a seat with the Scuderia.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will move to the team over the winter, signing a multi-year contract to partner Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return to F1

However, at 39 years of age, it remains to be seen how long Hamilton will stay with the Maranello outfit, with it likely depending on whether the team can get him back into championship contention.

Another British star in Ollie Bearman did race with Ferrari in 2024, stepping in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but leaves the team in order to pursue a full-time seat with Haas.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

It is unknown how long Lewis Hamilton will race with Ferrari

Will Bearman replace Hamilton at Ferrari?

Bearman remains a part of the Ferrari family, and will likely be in contention to replace Hamilton once the 39-year-old decides to call time on his illustrious career.

In his only race with Ferrari, Bearman finished an impressive seventh on debut, even finishing ahead of a struggling Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Bearman then went on to race in two further races with Haas in 2024, scoring an extra point in Baku, before it was announced that he would be joining the team on a full-time basis in 2025.

Now, as he waves goodbye to his reserve driver role at Ferrari, Bearman has suggested that he would like to be able to race with the team again 'very soon'.

"For me growing up and racing with Ferrari has been the greatest pride of my career," the young Brit told Gazzetta.

"I hope to be able to wear red again very soon."

READ MORE: FIA release names Red Bull Verstappen team-mate for 2025

Related