Ricciardo ready to SNUB surprise comeback offer

Daniel Ricciardo is prepared to reject a shock offer for a Formula 1 comeback, just a few months after getting axed by Red Bull.

The Australian returned from a brief hiatus during the 2023 season, replacing the struggling Nyck de Vries, after being dropped by McLaren in the off-season.

However, Ricciardo failed to comprehensively beat his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season, with the Japanese driver earning the bulk of VCARB’s points this season.

As a result Ricciardo was axed after a woeful performance at the Singapore GP, and replaced by Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 return did not go to plan

Daniel Ricciardo's performances resulted in his sacking

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

The Australian star failed to acquire another seat on the F1 grid heading into 2025, as Ricciardo has appeared to have retired from the racing series.

Yet the news that Cadillac will be joining as the 11th team on the grid in 2026, has led to some fans hoping that Ricciardo could make a return to F1.

According to a report from Bild, Ricciardo was allegedly at the top of their list to join their team for when they make their F1 debut.

However, sources have told ESPN that the Australian has not been contacted by Cadillac, and has no interest in making a move to the new team.

Ricciardo’s next career move remains unknown, with the star tipped to compete in alternative racing series such as NASCAR and the Australian Supercars Championship.

Following his exit from F1, Ricciardo has shared his recent adventures via his social media, including a visit to the Buffalo Bills and releases from his own clothing line, Enchanté.

