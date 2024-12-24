Hamilton taking LESSONS ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has gone back to school in order to prepare for his upcoming move to Ferrari, as he nears his 40th birthday.

The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes this winter after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows, and has already begun laying the groundwork for his move to the most famous team on the grid.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

The 39-year-old shocked the sporting world when he announced ahead of the 2024 season that he had signed a contract to race in red for 2025 and beyond, exiting Mercedes after making it the most successful partnership in F1 history.

With 14 championship titles won between the drivers' and constructors' standings over the years, Hamilton will no doubt be looking to emulate at least a fraction of this success upon his arrival at Ferrari, with a historic eighth title on the line should he adapt to the new environment successfully.

The soon-to-be Ferrari star will replace Carlos Sainz to race alongside Charles Leclerc for the 2025 season and despite his illustrious career of records and titles, Hamilton will be on the back foot in one area in particular.

Lewis Hamilton competed in his last race with Mercedes at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Is Hamilton learning Italian for Ferrari switch?

In anticipation of his arrival, Hamilton's reported preparations for the switch to Ferrari have been revealed, with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the British icon has been brushing up on his language skills.

Both Leclerc and Sainz spoke Italian frequently to the team and the media, despite racing under the Monegasque and Spanish flags.

Hamilton will perhaps be feeling the pressure as a result to learn Italian in order to adapt to the environment and fit in with the culture at Ferrari, a theory that La Gazzetta dello Sport appears to have confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton will be racing in red for 2025 and beyond in F1

The report read: "Lewis has been taking Italian lessons for several weeks. For Charles, as for Sainz, speaking our language has been essential to integrate into the team and nurture the relationship with the fans and the media."

"Hamilton seems to want to do everything he can to not be perceived as an external element, alien to the culture, the internal feeling and everything that surrounds the Prancing Horse.

"Not so much to communicate with the technicians, because Charles and Carlos spoke in English on the team radio, but for conversations and relationships with the mechanics and other men in the factory.

"The most direct and natural way to be a team man, so that a collective dream becomes a goal to be achieved together."

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related