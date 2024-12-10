Hamilton shines in red as CONFIDENT Ferrari statement made

Lewis Hamilton shone in red at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this past weekend where he delivered a confident statement.

The 2024 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit was Hamilton's final race for Mercedes ahead of his blockbuster switch to Ferrari, with the seven-time champion showing exactly what he can still offer.

After suffering a setback in qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton started the Abu Dhabi GP in P16, but after a fantastic drive, the British star finished up P4.

That ascent included a stunning late overtake on team-mate George Russell, too, ensuring he left the Silver Arrows on a high.

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton wearing red

It appears Hamilton just could not wait until 2025 to be in red, however, with some interesting fashion choices across the weekend in Abu Dhabi.

On two occasions, for example, the seven-time champion was kitted out in red gear — something that will be a familiar sight in a few months.

Lewis transitioning from white to red over the weekend ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/F1iW2RFokN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 9, 2024

And, if his fashion choices were not enough, when speaking to British broadcaster Channel 4's team in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton issued a confident statement about the colour he is set to race in next year.

"I can't believe that I'm going to be in red next year," Hamilton told the Channel 4 presenters.

"It looks good on me so... the good thing is that hopefully I can make that work."

