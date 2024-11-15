Palou hints at YEARS of IndyCar association with key target admission

Three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou has claimed that he will not be considered an 'amazing IndyCar driver' until he claims victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou has become an IndyCar sensation in the space of four years, claiming championships in 2021, 2023 and earlier this year with his Chip Gannassi Racing team.

The Spaniard has also amassed 12 race wins and 32 podiums, with the 27-year-old set to stick around in the series for years to come, potentially writing himself further into IndyCar history books as team-mate Scott Dixon has managed to do throughout his career.

Despite all of this success, Palou has not had the best of times in the Indy 500, the series' premier race that forms part of motorsport's 'triple crown'.

Alex Palou is a three-time IndyCar champion

The Indy 500 is the landmark race in IndyCar

Indy 500 success on Palou's radar

It has been a case of nearly but not quite for Palou at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, having to settle for the runner-up spot in 2021, and claiming pole for the iconic race in 2023, but failing to convert it into victory.

Now, the 27-year-old has revealed how his championship success over the last few years will not be remembered as fondly if he doesn't manage to claim victory in the Indy 500.

"You cannot be an amazing IndyCar driver without winning the Indy 500, for sure," Palou told Motorsport.com.

"I would say winning it multiple times, it’s really tough just because it doesn’t depend only on you. But winning it one time with the team I have run has to be done. I don’t need to do it next year or the following one; I have a lot of years to do it."

Six-time IndyCar champion Dixon still only has one Indy500 victory to his name, earned in 2008, despite taking to the starting line 22 times.

"Dixon, it’s wild that he only has one, but that’s how it goes," Palou continued.

"And he’s the best IndyCar driver we’ve had in, I would say, almost ever. Yeah, hopefully, I can win it someday. But, yes, I don’t think the job is complete until we win an Indy 500, which would mean that I won on an oval, as well."

