close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

The Monaco Grand Prix will be on the Formula 1 calendar for a number of years to come; but with a key difference.

The iconic race has a storied history, stretching back to the first F1 season in 1950, and is part of the (modern) definition of motorsport's Triple Crown, comprising of the Monaco GP, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Following a short break, the track has been on the F1 schedule continuously since 1955, becoming one of the most sought-after victories for drivers all across the world.

Ayrton Senna was a master of the circuit, claiming six grand prix victories, while other F1 legends including Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost have also had great success in Monte Carlo.

The Monaco GP is set against a lavish backdrop
The Monaco Grand Prix has created many iconic moments

Monaco GP extends F1 deal

The Monaco GP makes up one third of the triple crown, a motorsport achievement that has only ever been completed by five-time Monaco winner Graham Hill, who also claimed victory in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete the stunning feat.

Now, a change to the scheduling of the Monaco GP has been made to accommodate the Indy 500, with the F1 race being moved to June from 2026 to avoid clashes between the two iconic races.

F1 have announced an extension to the Monaco GP contract, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2031 season.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, said in an official statement: "I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

"The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership."

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

Related

Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Michael Schumacher Monaco Grand Prix Ayrton Senna
Multi-world champion gets HUGE Red Bull F1 chance
Red Bull

Multi-world champion gets HUGE Red Bull F1 chance

  • November 9, 2024 20:00
Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?
Ted's Notebook

Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

  • October 26, 2024 16:00

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull punishment verdict CONFIRMED after FIA visit

  • 39 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Key F1 figure SHOOTS back at FIA after 'firing'

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

  • 3 uur geleden
Sebastian Vettel

Vettel WANTED F1 comeback before talk with ex boss

  • Today 19:00
Latest F1 News

F1 team accused of BILLION DOLLAR mistake as struggles emerge

  • Today 18:00
IndyCar Series

Team Penske buy ICONIC IndyCar circuit

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x