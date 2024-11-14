F1 confirm Indy 500 decision on ICONIC race future

The Monaco Grand Prix will be on the Formula 1 calendar for a number of years to come; but with a key difference.

The iconic race has a storied history, stretching back to the first F1 season in 1950, and is part of the (modern) definition of motorsport's Triple Crown, comprising of the Monaco GP, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Following a short break, the track has been on the F1 schedule continuously since 1955, becoming one of the most sought-after victories for drivers all across the world.

Ayrton Senna was a master of the circuit, claiming six grand prix victories, while other F1 legends including Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost have also had great success in Monte Carlo.

The Monaco GP is set against a lavish backdrop

The Monaco Grand Prix has created many iconic moments

Monaco GP extends F1 deal

The Monaco GP makes up one third of the triple crown, a motorsport achievement that has only ever been completed by five-time Monaco winner Graham Hill, who also claimed victory in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete the stunning feat.

Now, a change to the scheduling of the Monaco GP has been made to accommodate the Indy 500, with the F1 race being moved to June from 2026 to avoid clashes between the two iconic races.

F1 have announced an extension to the Monaco GP contract, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2031 season.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, said in an official statement: "I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

"The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership."

