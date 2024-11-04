Verstappen inspections confirmed after Brazilian GP win
Max Verstappen's car was among those pulled out for inspection after the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Having starting 17th on the grid, the Dutchman stormed through the field to take advantage of a red flag to secure a brilliant victory, extending his championship lead.
However, prior to the race Verstappen and Haas star Ollie Bearman were chosen for an inspection, where a fuel sample was taken from both of their cars.
An engine oil sample was also taken from the two drivers', alongside the mandatory tyre checks that all cars are subjected to on the grid.
Max Verstappen involved in FIA inspection
Lando Norris also received a post-race inspection where a fuel sample was taken from his McLaren and have been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.
The results of the analysis found that all sampled oils from the cars inspected including Bearman, Verstappen and Norris were clear and in compliance with the regulations.
Furthermore all the car weights and items checked were found to be in compliance with the technical regulations.
Pierre Gasly, who finished the race on the podium in P3, was randomly selected for 'extensive physical inspections' but was also found to be in compliance.
