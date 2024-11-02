Brazilian Grand Prix: What happens if qualifying can't run?

Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix with unexpected issues on Saturday, a storm system delaying the session.

The sprint race was able to run in the dry earlier in the day, but thunder, lightning and a massive deluge prevented any running in qualifying for the feature race, with a Sunday morning session now expected.

FIA updates came and went as everybody in the paddock waited to see if the session, in which Verstappen will be docked five grid places for changing his internal combustion engine (ICE), would get underway at all.

As it stands, the all-important qualifying is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, meaning a busy day of running for the drivers and fans, with the race also set to take place later on Sunday.

But what happens if the rain (as forecasted) is just as bad on Sunday morning? How will Formula 1 set the grid for the race?

How will the grid be set for the Brazilian GP?

There are no official FIA rules for how to set the grid if qualifying is unable to take place, something that is set to change in 2025.

In 2025, the drivers' championship standings will determine the grid, but at this year's Brazilian GP, that is just one of a number of options available to the FIA.

With a dramatic championship battle between Norris and Verstappen currently in progress, the FIA will be thinking about the fairest way to allow the race to go ahead.

Sprint race grid

One option available would be the final sprint race results, with that being the most recent result that all 20 drivers have had.

Norris, of course, won that particular race in a McLaren one-two with team-mate Oscar Piastri. That would then leave Charles Leclerc starting third, with championship leader Verstappen down in fourth.

However, it would leave Nico Hulkenberg in an unfortunate position, with the German running up in ninth in the sprint race before an engine problem saw him needing to retire from the race.

FP1 results

Another session of dry running that the drivers had was during the one and only practice session of the weekend.

FP1 saw a British one-two-three, with Norris leading Mercedes star George Russell and teen sensation Ollie Bearman.

However, Verstappen and Red Bull would likely take issue with this cause of action, with the Dutchman focusing a lot on his race planning in that session, meaning he only put a time in fast enough for 15th.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, would be starting down in 16th, while Williams' Alex Albon would be up in fifth.

Drivers' championship standings

If the FIA were to implement the 2025 rules a few months early, it would mean that Verstappen would start on pole ahead of Norris, a tantalising prospect between the two drivers.

However, Red Bull have arguably not been strong enough to be in contention for pole position had qualifying got underway as normal, meaning the pole position may be a little skewed and might lead to one or two questions from McLaren.

It would of course mean that Leclerc, Piastri and Carlos Sainz would round out the top five, but headaches would come for drivers who have only raced a few races this season, including Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson and Bearman.

