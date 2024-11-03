F1 starting grid for 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix with penalties applied

The FIA have finally confirmed the final grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, after a chaotic Sunday qualifying session.

Saturday's running was cancelled after the earlier sprint race, when the heavens opened and made the track undrivable.

READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes

Initially, this led to multiple delays, with the FIA issuing several updates on when the session would get underway.

However, in the end, their hand was forced, with qualifying called off at 5pm local time with daylight in Sao Paulo running out.

When doing so, the FIA confirmed that qualifying would take place on Sunday, November 3rd, just hours ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself.

Lando Norris eventually claimed pole position ahead of British compatriot George Russell, with title rival Max Verstappen suffering huge misfortune leading to his Q2 exit. Here is how the drivers will line up for the race, with Max Verstappen taking a five-place grid drop following a parts change earlier in the weekend.

Alex Albon's Q3 crash ruled him out of the race, while Carlos Sainz will start from the pit-lane for Ferrari following a qualifying shunt. However, Verstappen does not move further up the grid as his five-place grid penalty means he will still start 17th.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] 2. George Russell [Mercedes] 3. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] 4. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] 5. Liam Lawson [VCARB] 6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 7. Alex Albon [Williams] (will not start the race) 8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] 9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] 10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] 11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] 12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] 13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] 14. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] 15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] 16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] 17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] (including five-place penalty) 18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] 19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

Carlos Sainz will start from the pit-lane for Ferrari

Brazilian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The race in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, which are all correct adjusting for the changes in time zone in the United States overnight.

Local time (CST): 3.30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 4.30pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 3.30pm Sunday

United States (EST): 10.30am Sunday

United States (CST):9.30am Sunday

United States (PST):7.30am Sunday



How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?

Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight last weekend, US daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of November (Sunday, November 3) – this weekend.

This means that the clocks will go back an hour overnight in the early hours of Sunday for those in the United States.

F1 fans in the USA should therefore feel more rested for Sunday's main event having gained an extra hour of sleep, and fear not, as we've got the race times, adjusted for the time change, covered.

Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will start at 3.30pm local time in Sao Paulo and therefore at 10.30am (EST), 9.30am (CST) and 7.30am (PST) respectively.

READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Related