F1 team REPLACE driver at Brazilian Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver has been replaced for the Brazilian Grand Prix, in a surprise move.

F1 returns to Sao Paulo for the 21st round of the 2024 season, but one driver with previous success at the track will not be attending.

McLaren have managed to fend off a significant challenge in the constructors' championship thus far, having knocked Red Bull off the top spot at the Azerbaijan GP back in September.

Despair in the Red Bull garage then deepened following Ferrari's victory at the Mexican GP last time out, overtaking the reigning champions in the standings as well, pushing Christian Horner's outfit down into third place amid a disastrous season.

One team who have experienced quite the opposite trajectory in performance however is Haas, with the American team chasing a sixth race in a row where they have scored points, their improved results causing them to overtake Red Bull's junior team RB in the standings.

Christian Horner's outfit have not experienced a positive 2024 season overall

Under the leadership of Ayao Komatsu, Haas have moved up to P6 in the constructors' championship

Haas confirm driver lineup change at Brazilian GP

A last-minute lineup change saw Ollie Bearman return to pilot the Haas of Kevin Magnussen on Friday in Brazil after the 32-year-old was taken ill.

Bearman exceeded expectations during FP1, coming in third fastest at the end of the session, and the young Brit will now get the chance to impress his future team for the entire weekend, after Haas confirmed Magnussen would not be returning to the on-track action at all in Brazil.

A statement posted to the team's official account on social media platform X read: "Following Ollie stepping into the VF-24 for today’s sessions due to Kevin’s sickness, we can confirm that the British driver will now complete the full #BrazilGP weekend with the team. 🇧🇷

"We wish Kevin a full and speedy recovery. 🙏"

Having signed with Komatsu's team for 2025, the 19-year-old will surely see the unfortunate circumstances for Magnussen as another opportunity for him to get to grips with the car and hit the ground running ahead of his first full season in the sport next year.

