Red Bull expected to make Perez future decision SOON

Red Bull are expected to make a decision over Sergio Perez's future at the team soon according to Ralf Schumacher.

The Mexican had a nightmare home race last weekend, where he started the grid in P18 after suffering an embarrassing Q1 exit.

Whilst the 34-year-old initially made an excellent start to surge through the field, it was all for nothing after he was placed under investigation by the stewards for a false start.

The Red Bull star was found to have been too far forward on the starting grid, and was slammed with a five-second penalty for the infringement.

Sergio Perez made his fifth Q1 exit in Mexico
Sergio Perez found himself battling with Liam Lawson in Mexico

Will Red Bull axe Sergio Perez before the end of 2024?

The Mexican finished his home race P17 and his failure to deliver consistent points has allowed Ferrari to usurp Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, with the reigning champions falling down to third.

Liam Lawson, who he battled fiercely with during the race, has been tipped to replace Perez at Red Bull if the team do decide to drop him.

Will Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

According to Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, he believes it won't be long before Red Bull make a decision regarding his future.

"Next year, he won’t be driving a single metre in that car—I’m pretty sure of it,” Schumacher said.

“I don’t even think he’ll finish the season. Red Bull will make a decision after this weekend.

“It’s no longer making sense, for either side. Not for Perez, either. The poor guy is under so much pressure; he’s not going home with a smile on his face.

“Racing is meant to be enjoyable. And financially, it’s a disaster for the team, not just for the mechanics. If they want to make a change to compete with Ferrari, they need to act fast."

x