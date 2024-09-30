Ricciardo makes F1 WORLD CHAMPION claim in retirement shun

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested he will not be satisfied with his Formula 1 career, unless he becomes world champion.

Visa Cash App RB have recently decided to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season, and likely for the 2025 season as well.

Ricciardo's form since replacing Nick de Vries at RB in 2023 has been poor, and he has been regularly outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

With no other viable options on the grid for the eight-time grand prix winner for next season, rumours have been swirling that Ricciardo could retire from the sport altogether.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed eight victories across his career

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Ricciardo's career not over?

However, speaking ahead of his axing from the team, Ricciardo revealed he still has a burning desire to become world champion.

The Australian perhaps came closest in 2014, when his three victories during a season that was dominated by Mercedes pair Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton helped him finish third in the championship.

Following a five-season spell with Red Bull, Ricciardo never had the opportunity to claim regular race victories again, opting to instead join outfits with ambitions of reaching the top, but whose ambitions were never realised at both Renault and McLaren.

Now, speaking to CNN, Ricciardo has revealed his pride at his career, but has suggested he's not fully satisfied having not won a championship title.

"I’m proud. Like, don’t get me wrong, if it ended today, I would be proud of what I’ve done," he said.

"But on the same note, you’re never fully satisfied because the reason I got into Formula 1 was to try to become world champion.

"I’ve finished third a few times, I was very proud of those seasons. I’ve won some races. So yeah, I’m still happy with some days I’ve had in the sport or some years I’ve had, but ultimately the goal was to be world champion, and that’s something I’ll obviously still try and achieve until the day I retire.

"I can still be proud without it because I’ve put the effort in. But yeah, I still want to add that. That would give me 100% the full picture of happiness and satisfaction."

