Mercedes star 'could be screwed' by MAJOR Verstappen decision

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has claimed that Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell 'could be screwed' by Max Verstappen in the near future.

The three-time world champion has been linked with a move to the Silver Arrows all season long, with Lewis Hamilton set to leave for Ferrari at the end of this year.

READ MORE: Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors

However, the signing of Kimi Antonelli for 2025 put an end to any speculation over the Dutchman's immediate future for the time being.

Now, the next chance Verstappen could join the German brand's F1 outfit is 2026, which could spell bad news for one of their current stars.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Max Verstappen has been linked with a future move to Mercedes

George Russell's contract at Mercedes expires at the end of next season

Max Verstappen could 'screw' George Russell

Verstappen has endured a challenging campaign at Red Bull, and has been some way off his best in his pursuit to clinch a fourth consecutive world title.

He continues to lead this year's standings with six races remaining but has failed to win on any of his last eight outings, and is under severe pressure from McLaren star Lando Norris.

The 26-year-old has cut a frustrated figure throughout 2024, and it has been reported that he is open to exploring other options on the grid in the future.

If he decides to eye up Mercedes as his next destination, then that could spell bad news for George Russell, according to former Haas boss Guenther Steiner.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has been discussing Russell's future

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, the Italian discussed the team's signing of Antonelli, and admitted that Russell must prove he has what it takes to stay at the team.

Asked if Russell might be screwed if Verstappen targets a Mercedes switch, Steiner replied: “Yes, could be screwed, not might be screwed, could be screwed.

“But I think he’s aware of this and the only way to prove his worth is by having the results against Kimi Antonelli, the guy who crashed in FP1 [at the Italian Grand Prix].

“Yeah, but it’s also how you beat a rookie. If you dominate him, like at some stage, you know, as much as Toto [Wolff] loves Kimi, if he doesn’t deliver, I think the love is over pretty quick.

“Yeah, it is conditional on your performance. I love you as much as you perform.”

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Related