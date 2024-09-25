Norris BREAKS THE INTERNET after link up with star of legendary meme

McLaren star Lando Norris has been pictured alongside an iconic face in the aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris enjoyed an excellent weekend in Singapore, thrashing championship rival Max Verstappen around the streets of Marina Bay to take a dominant victory.

In doing so, Norris closed the gap to his championship rival, with 52 points now separating the Brit and the Dutchman, who sits at the top of the standings.

Norris' team, McLaren, are also in a fantastic position in the constructors' standings, 41 points ahead of Red Bull in that respective championship at this stage.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in Singapore

Norris' impressive victory at the weekend was his third of the season

Meme legend takes centre stage

While Norris was undoubtedly the main man on Sunday, he wasn't the only superstar to receive attention over the weekend.

Andras Istvan Arato, who is more commonly known as the internet meme, Hide the Pain Harold, met the 26-year-old on a tour of the circuit before posting a picture of the pair on his social media accounts.

The Hungarian shot to fame in 2011, when a stock photo featuring the 79-year-old appeared to show him sporting a fake smile.

The image went viral around the world, with the retired electrical engineer becoming a popular meme.

It would seem he remains as popular as ever with his fans, with many taking to social media to express their delight at seeing him mixing with some of the world's biggest sporting stars.

A tweet pointing out the image received over 200,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, somewhat 'breaking the internet'.

WAIT. IS THIS THE SAME MAN, RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/PF6eFM14JF — comfort lando (@safeforlando) September 20, 2024

