Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's Baku crash

Sergio Perez's father has been taken to hospital due to a medical emergency following the Red Bull star's Baku crash.

The Mexican looked set for a third place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, until he crashed with Carlos Sainz during the closing stages of the race.

Both Perez and Sainz walked away from the crash without obtaining any injuries, however, it has now been revealed that Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, was rushed to hospital following his son's incident on track.

According to the Mexican publication, Mediotiempo, Perez Garibay said: "Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."

Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez failed to finish the Azerbaijan GP after a high-speed crash

Sergio Perez will be eager to impress at the Singapore GP this weekend

What happened to Sergio Perez's father?

The 65-year-old is thought to have suffered a pre-infarction which caused him to collapse and having remained in intensive care following the medical emergency, is said to be recovering.

A statement from the press office of Perez's father confirmed: "Perez Garibay was found unconscious in the bathroom of his Mexico City home, where paramedics attended to provide immediate medical attention,"

"He was rushed to a hospital in the capital, where he is currently under medical observation and in stable condition.

"We thank you for your expressions of support and affection." Perez has often proved successful at Baku and after securing a victory at the Azerbaijan GP for Red Bull last year, was no doubt hoping to maximise his potential last weekend in a bid to secure his future with the team.

The 34-year-old will no doubt have a lot on his plate after his father's health scare and will now set his sights on bringing home as many points in Singapore this weekend following Red Bull's demotion to P2 in the constructors' championship.

HACEMOS VOTOS DE SALUD POR TONY PEREZ GARIBAY .- @AntonioPerezJAL tuvo esta tarde una complicación cardiaca que requiere de atención puntual.

Está fuera de peligro con cuidados de rigor.

Fuerte abrazo Tony.@SChecoPerez tiene papá para largo!!! pic.twitter.com/RFzA4l6dfr — Pepe Ancona (@PepeAncona1) September 16, 2024

